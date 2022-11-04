Despite estimates that global annual losses from cyberattacks could reach $10.5 trillion by 2025, a large percentage of companies remain unprepared for the data protection challenges they face.

"Cybersecurity and cyber risk mitigation are essential to our organization"

While almost half of respondents have suffered a cyber incident serious enough to require notification of regulators and/or individuals, 67% still claim confidence in their organization's ability to detect and mitigate a breach.

