An organization's board of directors assumes ultimate accountability for governing cybersecurity risk. Chief information security officers (CISOs) play an increasingly indispensable role in enabling board members and senior executives to engage in appropriate cyber risk management, communicate using cyber metrics with business objectives in mind, and facilitate proper oversight of the company's cyber program. Among the keys to success for CISOs are regular access to the board, the requisite authority to implement cyber programs, and sufficient resources to fulfill their critical mission.

Please join us for a discussion with distinguished CISOs from leading global private equity firms to discuss:

The evolving role of cybersecurity Leaders

Cyber metrics for board communications

Insider threat risk management

Third-party vendor security

Addressing ransomware and other trends in incident preparation and response

Additional Speakers

Bethany De Lude

CISO

Carlyle Group

João Pedro Gonçalves

CISO

EQT Group AB

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.