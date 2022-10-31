The General Counsel Report 2022: Leading with Endurance Through Risk, Culture and Technology Challenges covers three key areas of what can be described as a triathlon of challenges grouped into three distinct areas or events. Each demands endurance that will require CLOs and GC to expand their breadth of understanding and accelerate positive change.

Part I: The Widening Landscape of Risk Management

GC are increasingly concerned with a wide range of intensifying risks for which they are primarily responsible, including persistent data risks, expansive regulatory enforcement and privacy and security issues.

Part II: Culture Development and Team Management

The GC has become an official leader in company culture and employee matters, whether or not HR sits within their department. This relatively new responsibility is one that GC in our survey tend to embrace with enthusiasm, and many expressed their personal investment in helping support their people, drive engagement and contribute to progress in hiring and retaining more diverse talent.

Part III: Technology Activation

Most—87%—GC is involved in technology buying decisions. They carry responsibility for the deployment of tools across their organisation and within their legal department, as well as planning for broader tech-driven initiatives. They must also keep a pulse on the technological competence among their in-house professionals, outside counsel and litigation support teams while overseeing training and education initiatives that improve technology optimisation.

