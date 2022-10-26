United States:
Episode 427: Is The FBI Lost In Cyberspace? (Podcast)
26 October 2022
Steptoe & Johnson
This episode features Nick Weaver, Dave Aitel and I covering a
Pro Publica story (and forthcoming book) on the difficulties the
FBI has encountered in becoming the nation's principal resource
on cybercrime and cybersecurity. We end up concluding that, for all
its successes, the bureau's structural weaknesses in addressing
cybersecurity are going to haunt it for years to come.
To listen to the podcast please click
here.
