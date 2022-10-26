ARTICLE

This episode features Nick Weaver, Dave Aitel and I covering a Pro Publica story (and forthcoming book) on the difficulties the FBI has encountered in becoming the nation's principal resource on cybercrime and cybersecurity. We end up concluding that, for all its successes, the bureau's structural weaknesses in addressing cybersecurity are going to haunt it for years to come.

