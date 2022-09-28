In a webinar hosted by the Media Law Resource Center's (MLRC) Internet & Technology Law Committee and co-chaired by Partner Alison I. Stein, Partner Shoba Pillaydiscussed the issues that media and technology companies are facing since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization including data privacy, aiding and abetting liability, and law enforcement and subpoena-related issues.

On the issue of aiding and abetting liability, Ms. Pillay said, "companies were almost in shock in thinking about how to deal with this issue." As for data privacy, she says, "data privacy concerns are really on our radar because we are in an age of data collection at an order of magnitude rate."

Watch the full recording of the webinar here.

Ms. Pillay is co-chair of the firm's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, a Steering Committee Member of the Post-Dobbs Task Force, and a member of the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice and the National Security, Sanctions, and Export Controls Practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.