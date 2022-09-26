The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ("CISA") seeks public comment on structuring and implementing regulations for reporting requirements under the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 ("CIRCIA"). Comments may be submitted by November 14, 2022 through the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. The CISA's Request for Information is located at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/09/12/2022-19551/request-for-information-on-the-cyber-incident-reporting-for-critical-infrastructure-act-of-2022

