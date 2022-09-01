NIST Federal Cybersecurity & Privacy Professionals Forum Meeting: On September 1, NIST's Federal Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Forum will meet. More details can be found here.

13th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit: On September 7-9, many Department of Homeland Security (DHS)-affiliated and other cybersecurity speakers will be presenting during the Billington Cybersecurity Summit. More information is available here.

NORS Outage Information Sharing Workshop: On September 7, the FCC will be hosting a workshop for federal, state, territories, Tribal agencies, and agencies of the District of Columbia that will soon be eligible to access the FCC's Network Outage Reporting System (NORS) and Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS). More details are available here.

FTC Public Forum on Trade Regulation Rule on Commercial Surveillance and Data Security: On September 8, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will hold a public forum regarding its recent data privacy Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM). More information can be found here.

WRC-23 Advisory Community Meeting: On September 12, the FCC's World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee will be holding its sixth meeting. More details can be found here.

FCC Workshop on Environmental Compliance and Historic Preservation Review Procedures: On September 13, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau will host a workshop on the environmental compliance and historic preservation review procedures needed for the construction of communications facilities supporting FCC licensed services. More information is available here.

Future Security Forum 2022: On September 13, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly is speaking at the virtual Future Security Forum on Securing Democracies, which is hosted in part by New America. More information can be found here.

NTIA 2022 Spectrum Policy Symposium: On September 19, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will hold a symposium on radio-frequency spectrum. More information is available here.

NCCoE DevSecOps Workshop: On September 19, NIST's NCCoE will hold a virtual workshop on DevSecOps. More details can be found here.

CSRIC VIII Meeting: On September 21, the FCC's Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) VIII will meet. More information can be found here.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for September 29. Once available, more details will be available here.

Did You Know?

TMT partner Amb. David Gross was awarded "Lawyer of the Year" in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® among the total of 54 Wiley attorneys recognized. Learn more here.

TMT partner Josh Turner and associates Sara Baxenberg and Travis Stoller filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) that was used by the D.C. Circuit in a decision that reinforced the constitutionality of drone remote ID. Learn more here.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

