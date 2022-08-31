If you haven't already seen the notifications in the Taft Privacy and Data Security Mobile App, we wanted to make you aware or remind you about some important security updates issued by Apple affecting multiple products. CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency) is recommending consumers update their devices as soon as possible.

Apple Security Updates: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

Update your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT204204

Update your Mac: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201541 How to allow background updates: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT207005

Update your Apple TV: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT202716

Update your Apple Watch: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT204641

Tech Crunch Article describing severity: https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/17/iphone-ipad-mac-zero-days/

