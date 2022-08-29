ARTICLE

BankInfoSecurity.com reported that “The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report discusses how ransomware-as-a-service groups are shifting their business models, how investigators battling cybercrime have been hindered by GDPR, and how employees consider workplace "choice" a key factor for job satisfaction.” The August 25, 2022 article entitled “ Are Ransomware-as-a-Service Groups in Decline?” included these comments about the report:

ISMG's Mathew Schwartz discuss whether the decline and fall of ransomware-as-a-service groups is imminent;

Alan Brill of Kroll describe how "whois data" - an essential tool for investigators battling cybercrime - has changed since GDPR came into effect, and not for the better;

CEO Clar Rosso of ISC(2) outline new findings from a member poll that looks at how organizations are changing remote work policies in 2022 and what it means for worker satisfaction.

What do you think about RaaS today?

