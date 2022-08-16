ARTICLE

Key Findings From Ankura's Cyber Trends and Threat Bulletin

The latest bulletin released by our Cyber Threat Investigations & Expert Services Team includes a detailed analysis of current cyber trends and key happenings on a global scale.

Our analysts examined rising trends, ransomware attacks, group tactics, threats, and procedures from the past sixty days and compiled a comprehensive briefing all in one downloadable and printable report.

Highlights from our latest report include:

Analysis of the increasing cyberattacks against Sweden and Finland since joining NATO

Implications of the U.S. Senate's Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act

Warnings from the FBI and MI5 about the rapid increase in Chinese-affiliated threat actors

Key factors supercharging organizational growth among ransomware groups today

Updated list of the top trending technical indicators of compromise to help detect security incidents faster

