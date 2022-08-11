Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
Weary Cybercriminals Turn To Cryptojacking Banks
11 August 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Relentless crackdowns see ransomware operators seeking
alternative financial gains avenues. In this Bank Info Security
article, our cybersecurity expert Amit Jaju comments on why
cryptojacking is an increasingly attractive source of revenue for
cybercriminals as compared to the more "conventional"
ransomware.
