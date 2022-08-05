DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, recently announced the launch of its fifth-annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition is poised to identify and curate Pre-Series A, high-technology start-ups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.

Three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money, and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.

"Over the last five years, the Challenge has evolved into an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to not only get exposure and feedback — but to actually fundraise. For the winner, it could take care of their entire seed round. We're always humbled by the quality of submissions — as founders look over the horizon to chart the future of cyber. The Challenge is a lot of fun and we look forward to working with participants." said John Funge, Managing Director of DataTribe.

Companies that are interested must submit a proposal that includes a deck and relevant information. DataTribe will review submissions for technical merit, market potential, and readiness of the team.

Submissions Due: August 31st, 2022

Finalists Announced: October 12th, 2022

In-Person Pitch Event: November 3rd, 2022, 2:30-6pm

Companies that are interested in competing must also be pre-series A with maximum funding to date not exceeding more than $1.2M. You must have an enterprise, big data or cybersecurity product, beta, MVP or concept to present.

