The Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) FLASH Wrap-Up is a collection of high-level cyber intelligence summaries pertaining to current and emerging cyber events. Originally published in the July series of our CTIX FLASH Updates, our semi-weekly newsletter provides a snapshot of key cyber happenings, expert analysis, and critical details to know.

The CTIX FLASH Wrap-up includes a digest of the ransomware/malware threats, threat actor activity, and newly identified vulnerabilities impacting various industries and victims throughout the month.

Download the full report for detailed observations and analyses from Ankura's CTIX analysts covering:

New Linux malware "OrBit" employs an uncommon methodology that evades detection

New phishing kit targeting PayPal users to exfiltrate large amounts of personal information

Emerging spyware "CloudMensis" targeting MacOS systems

Apt 37's social engineering campaign targeting European countries with a phishing campaign

North Korean threat actors target U.S. healthcare organizations through a string of attacks and what security personnel should do to mitigate risk

Rising Chinese threat actor activity and the social engineering campaigns used to target journalists with phishing emails

