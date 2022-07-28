On July 26, 2022, Belisario Contreras published "LATAM CISO: Red de ciberseguridad a nivel regional" ("LATAM CISO: Cybersecurity Network at the Regional Level") in El Tiempo. The following is a translated excerpt:

Under the auspices of Venable LLP, a Washington, D.C.-based law and lobbying firm, and through the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law (CCPL), a new regional initiative called LATAM CISO is emerging. The coordinator of the idea is Belisario Contreras, former Head of the Cybersecurity Program of the Organization of American States (OAS), who began working for Venable in Washington DC a few months ago.

LATAM CISO: Red de ciberseguridad a nivel regional

Bajo el auspicio de Venable, LLP, una firma de abogados y lobbying con sede en Washington, D.C., y a través de su Centro para Políticas y Leyes de Ciberseguridad (CCPL), está surgiendo una nueva iniciativa regional llamada LATAM CISO (CISO es la sigla en inglés del equivalente al cargo de vicepresidente de seguridad de la información). El gestor de la idea es Belisario Contreras, anterior gerente del Programa de Ciberseguridad de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), quien hace unos meses empezó a trabajar para Venable en Washington.

Originally published by El Tiempo

