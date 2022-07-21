European Union:
New EU Legislation Seeks To Ensure Online Safety
21 July 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The European Parliament has reached agreement on the text of the
Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is new legislation that will
require certain providers of online services to comply with new
obligations in order to ensure online safety and to prevent the
spread of illegal content. The practical effects of the legislation
will likely include increased compliance costs for businesses,
possible organisational/personnel changes at a compliance level and
increased accountability to relevant authorities.
