The European Parliament has reached agreement on the text of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is new legislation that will require certain providers of online services to comply with new obligations in order to ensure online safety and to prevent the spread of illegal content. The practical effects of the legislation will likely include increased compliance costs for businesses, possible organisational/personnel changes at a compliance level and increased accountability to relevant authorities.





