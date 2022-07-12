We are excited to welcome new partner Ed McAndrew to our Digital Assets and Data Management Group! Ed joins our Privacy and Digital Risk Class Action and Litigation and Digital Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity teams, and will work out of our Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware offices.

A former federal cybercrime prosecutor, Ed served as a Cybercrime Coordinator and National Security Cyber Specialist at the U.S. Department of Justice and has led litigation and cyber practice groups at AmLaw 100 firms. He brings more than two decades of counseling, investigation and trial experience in cybersecurity, privacy, digital media, criminal, national security, intellectual property, commercial, employment and governance issues.

