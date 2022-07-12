United States:
Welcome Partner Ed McAndrew To The DADM Group
12 July 2022
BakerHostetler
We are excited to welcome new partner Ed McAndrew to our Digital Assets and Data Management Group! Ed
joins our Privacy and Digital Risk Class Action and
Litigation and Digital Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity teams,
and will work out of our Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware
offices.
A former federal cybercrime prosecutor, Ed served as a
Cybercrime Coordinator and National Security Cyber Specialist at
the U.S. Department of Justice and has led litigation and cyber
practice groups at AmLaw 100 firms. He brings more than two decades
of counseling, investigation and trial experience in cybersecurity,
privacy, digital media, criminal, national security, intellectual
property, commercial, employment and governance issues.
Read more.
