United States:
Cyber Practices Are Great For Law Firms — If They Can Find The Right People
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"As corporations and governments alike face increasing
incidents of data breaches and cyberattacks, cybersecurity has
become a hot and growing practice area for many law firms. But
legal services in this space are not offered in a vacuum.
Management consultants, tech firms and insurance companies are all
looking for a piece of the pie, and are competing fiercely with law
firms for their clients' attention."
Read the article
(subscription required)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
NFT Artist Agreement: What's The Big Deal?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Artists have always sought to protect their work, no matter what the medium, from unauthorized reproduction and sale. In the digital media space, companies have been converting art into "minted,...
Incorporating AI Into Today's Risk Management Processes
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) co-authored "Incorporating AI into Today's Risk Management Processes" along with David Steiger for the May 26, 2022, edition of Westlaw Today.
Do You Need An NFT Owner Agreement?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Despite reported slower growth in 2022 so far, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") are still expected to surpass 2021 in market sales.