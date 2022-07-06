"As corporations and governments alike face increasing incidents of data breaches and cyberattacks, cybersecurity has become a hot and growing practice area for many law firms. But legal services in this space are not offered in a vacuum. Management consultants, tech firms and insurance companies are all looking for a piece of the pie, and are competing fiercely with law firms for their clients' attention."

Read the article (subscription required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.