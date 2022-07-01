ARTICLE

In this podcast, Wiley partners Attison L. Barnes, III and David E. Weslow pull from their combined decades of experience for an in-depth discussion of cybersquatting and related Internet and digital media scams. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, business impersonation scams have increased 85%, and 95% of the 500 most popular websites are subject to impersonation. As scammers become more sophisticated, so have remedies and courses of action to combat this dynamic issue. Join us as we discuss the inception of the 1999 Federal Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) and its applications, the forms and evolution of cyber scams, and the future of anti-cybersquatting litigation.

