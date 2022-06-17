ARTICLE

This week's episode (below) covers the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), which lays out the cybersecurity standards required of government contractors. Guest Dave Grey, Cybersecurity Consultant with Torres Trade Advisory, joins Olga Torres to discuss what the CMMC requires, who it covers, and what all businesses can do to keep their and their customers' data safe.

During the podcast, trade lawyers and subject matter expert guests discuss timely topics on trade and national security in an informal and informative setting. Join us for lively commentary as we dissect complex areas of the law in a podcast that attempts to bring trade to the people, or as we say, “trade in plain English.”

The Torres Talks Trade Podcast covers risks in trade and national security with an emphasis on emerging and controlled technologies, geopolitics, defense, cyber security, and supply chain. TUNE IN FOR NEW EPISODES EVERY WEEK!

