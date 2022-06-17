Reuters.com reported that about a new proposed law Bill C-26 in Canada that "Canadian businesses operating in critical infrastructure sectors would be required to report cyber attacks to the federal government and would have to fortify their cyber systems." The June 6, 2022 report entitled "Canada wants companies to report cyber attacks and hacking incidents" included these comments from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino:

There was a lot of thought given into identifying which sectors are vital to national security and public safety,

This new legislation ... will help both the public and private sectors better protect themselves against cyberattacks,...

And the article included these comments:

Hacking incidents are on the rise, but they remain under-reported because companies are not required under current laws to disclose cyber attacks when they happen, a senior official said.

Bill C-26, which has not yet been debated or passed, would also bar telecom companies from using the products and services of high-risk suppliers, according to a statement from the government.

This looks great and clearly the US should examine such a law.

