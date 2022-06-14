Listen in as Cooley partners Jason Kent and Travis LeBlanc discuss recent trends in cybersecurity, with an eye toward issues of specific concern for public companies around disclosure and controls.
Key takeaways
- Public companies need to be considering or reviewing their existing cybersecurity policies and procedures
- Companies should look at their board composition to ensure cybersecurity expertise exists, or consider adding cybersecurity expertise in the future
- Cybersecurity incidents need to be assessed and disclosed as they occur
- A company's cyber management strategy requires continual work and should be reviewed every year
