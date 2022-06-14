DarkReading.com reported “As organizations around the world fortify their systems against the threat of cyberattacks, it's imperative businesses and cities don't neglect the potential harm from a physical threat. Recent attacks in Sacramento and Brooklyn are horrific examples of the threats that can impact cities without warning.” The June 8, 2022 article entitled “ How Do We Secure Our Cities From Attack?” Included these comments about “Understand the Immediate Priorities During Attack”:

In a situation of sudden violence, the first priority of any building or business in the surrounding area must be to lockdown its premises to keep employees, guests, and customers safe. In any zones in which the threat is unknown or unidentified, locking down is the safest immediate response.

Secondly, communicate clear directions to those in your building or campus, especially if it is sprawling. For example, hospitals and college campuses are large areas where it can be difficult to communicate to everyone at once – having an emergency communications mechanism in place such as mass texts or mobile alerts systems alleviate any confusion.

The third and final priority is access control. Credentialed access in secure areas is critical in times of unexpected violence, when tensions run high and focus is diffused, creating extra security vulnerabilities. Local safety/lockout capabilities can be implemented in many forms, from PIN codes that initiate certain levels of threat protection to duress buttons and duress digits allowing for more specific annunciation of problems, communication, protection, and ultimately escape to safety, which are the goals of a threat-protected environment. At their core, each tactic must be part of a plan for easing the minds of your stakeholders and maintaining secure protocol.