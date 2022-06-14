The real question isn't if a cyber-attack will occur but when, and this can pose a fundamental threat to an organization's value.
In this month's cybersecurity and data privacy podcast – 'A day in the life of....' Lewis Pedley interviews Ankura expert Danny Howett as he offers insight into life as a Threat Actor Negotiator within our incident response team, and the importance of recovering value for our clients as quickly and efficiently as possible. Key themes:
- Ransomware, web-based attacks, and data exfiltration
- Cybercrime investigations and law enforcement
- Negotiation techniques, traits, and terms
- Threat actors – Dark web – chat platforms
- Understanding threat actor motivations
- Data back-ups, robust cybersecurity plans, and recovery methods
Originally Published 23 May 2022
