ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The real question isn't if a cyber-attack will occur but when, and this can pose a fundamental threat to an organization's value.

In this month's cybersecurity and data privacy podcast – 'A day in the life of....' Lewis Pedley interviews Ankura expert Danny Howett as he offers insight into life as a Threat Actor Negotiator within our incident response team, and the importance of recovering value for our clients as quickly and efficiently as possible. Key themes:

Ransomware, web-based attacks, and data exfiltration

Cybercrime investigations and law enforcement

Negotiation techniques, traits, and terms

Threat actors – Dark web – chat platforms

Understanding threat actor motivations

Data back-ups, robust cybersecurity plans, and recovery methods

Originally Published 23 May 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.