The Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) FLASH Wrap-Up report is a collection of high-level cyber intelligence summaries pertaining to current or emerging cyber events originally published in the May series of CTIX FLASH Updates, our semi-weekly newsletter that provides a timely snapshot of cyber events, geared toward cyber professionals and end-users with varying levels of technical knowledge.

The events published in the FLASH newsletter typically occurred close in time to the publication of the report. This publication includes a discussion of ransomware/malware threats, threat actor activity, and newly identified vulnerabilities impacting a wide range of industries and victims.

Download the full CTIX Wrap-Up Report to learn key observations from Ankura's Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services team including:

Multiple state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, including phishing, wiping, and ransomware, as well as campaigns facilitated by financially motivated threat actors.

New strains of malware, as well as variants and upgrades of notorious malware, are altering the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of threat actors used to deploy the payloads.

New sets of devastating critical vulnerabilities, such as Spring4Shell, JekyllBot:5, and Nimbuspwn, each of which creates novel attack vectors whereby threat actors try to gain access to their victims' infrastructure.

