In an article published in Law360, Matt Dunn, Chair of Carter Ledyard's Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice, details the SEC's long-anticipated proposed new cybersecurity disclosure rules for public issuers, which come at a time of increasing litigation and SEC regulatory actions relating to cybersecurity incidents and failures.

The rules would create regulatory standards to require certain cybersecurity-related disclosures in public filings signed by corporate officers and disclosure of cybersecurity expertise held by any members of the board of directors.

