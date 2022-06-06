"The Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) team at NIST's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has published Volume A of a preliminary draft practice guide titled "Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture" and is seeking the public's comments on its contents." The June 3, 2022 notice entitled "Open for Public Comment: Preliminary Draft Practice Guide (Vol. A) From the ZTA Team" included these comments:

This guide summarizes how the NCCoE and its collaborators are using commercially available technology to build interoperable, open standards-based ZTA example implementations that align to the concepts and principles in NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-207, Zero Trust Architecture. As the project progresses, the preliminary draft will be updated, and additional volumes will also be released for comment.

As an enterprise's data and resources have become distributed across the on-premises environment and multiple clouds, protecting them has become increasingly challenging. Many users need access from anywhere, at any time, from any device. The NCCoE is addressing these challenges by collaborating with industry participants to demonstrate several approaches to a zero trust architecture applied to a conventional, general purpose enterprise IT infrastructure on premises and in the cloud.