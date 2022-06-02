At a Boston College cybersecurity conference sponsored by Mintz, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that agents this summer thwarted a planned attack on Boston Children's Hospital. Wray said that the FBI learned of the plan from "an intelligence partner," and "quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids who depended on it." Wray attributed the plan to hackers sponsored by the Iranian government and described its potential as "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've seen."

