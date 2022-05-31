Darkreading.com reported that “Broadcom described the acquisition as part of its move to create a global infrastructure technology company. The company also announced that its Broadcom Software Group will be rebranded as VMware.” The May 26, 2022 article entitled “ Broadcom Snaps Up VMware in $61B Deal” included these comments:

Security-wise, the deal will bring Broadcom's Symantec security division and VMware's Carbon Black unit under one roof. Broadcom acquired Symantec in for $10.7 billion in August 2019, and VMware bought cloud-native endpoint security firm Carbon Black for $2.1 billion in October 2019.

Tom Krause (President of Broadcom Software Group) made these comments:

VMware has long been recognized for its enterprise software leadership, and through this transaction we will provide customers worldwide with the next generation of infrastructure software.

VMware's platform and Broadcom's infrastructure software solutions address different but important enterprise needs, and the combined company will be able to serve them more effectively and securely,…

We have deep respect for VMware's customer focus and innovation track record, and look forward to bringing together our two organizations.