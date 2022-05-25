The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported that "collective effort to defend cyberspace. As ever, CISA remains committed to working with the industrial control systems (ICS) community to address both urgent operational cyber events and long-term ICS risk." The May 24, 2022 news release entitled "CISA'S ROLE IN INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS" included the comments about building "...on CISA's "Securing Industrial Control systems: A Unified Initiative," published in 2020, CISA's efforts to reduce cyber risk to control systems center around four core priorities":

-We must defend ICS environments against the most urgent threats.

-Find and defeat adversaries before they cause harm. CISA and its partners will work together to improve visibility in OT environments so that we identify and defeat malicious activity quickly before it causes wide-spread harm.

-We must equip critical infrastructure owners and operators and cyber defenders with the technologies and tools required to dramatically raise adversary time, costs, and technical barriers.

-Finally, we must sustain operational resilience by addressing systemic weaknesses to better enable control systems to withstand cyber incidents with minimal impact to critical infrastructure.

Great to see CISA's focus on our infrastructure!

