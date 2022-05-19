ARTICLE

HelpNetSecurity.com reported that “Zerto recently commissioned IDC to conduct a major ransomware and disaster preparedness survey, which revealed that 79% of respondents have activated a disaster recovery (DR) response within the past 12 months. 61% of these incidents were triggered by ransomware or other malware with 60% of organizations reporting they had experienced unrecoverable data during that same time—substantially more than the 43% response rate to the same question a year ago.” The May 16, 2022 report entitled “ 79% of organizations have activated a disaster recovery response within the past 12 months” included these comments:

The survey was carried out across North America and Western Europe among medium to large organizations. Respondents reported an average of 19.3 attacks (all types) and 2.3 ransomware attacks in the past year with 93% of organizations suffering a data-related business disruption during the past 12 months and 67.8% of respondents experiencing four or more such disruptions. With so many attacks taking place, the chances of a breach have become very high. Of the respondents that reported being attacked, 83% indicated that at least one attack resulted in data corruption. Of even greater concern, 59.6% of respondents have experienced unrecoverable data loss within the past 12 months. The proliferation of applications and the associated increased data creation are making the effort to keep data always available more difficult. Moreover, the research indicates that more than 80% of new applications will be deployed in the cloud or at the edge with most cloud applications being either SaaS or cloud-native containerized configurations.

No surprises in this report!

