Fourth Circuit Finds Omission Of Marriott's Data Vulnerabilities Not Actionable
06 May 2022
On April 21, 2022, the Fourth Court affirmed the dismissal by
the district court that found that the complaint failed to
adequately allege a false or misleading statement or omission, loss
causation or scienter. Although Marriott could have provided
additional information to investors regarding its cybersecurity
risks following a merger with Starwood, the federal securities laws
did not require it to do so, and Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) guidance advises companies against detailed disclosures that
could compromise their cybersecurity efforts. The decision has
significant implications for companies considering how to describe
their cybersecurity programs in public disclosures.
