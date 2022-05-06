On Thursday, April 28, CPW's seasoned specialists Kristin Bryan, Rafael Langer-Osuna, Ericka Johnson and Jesse Taylor joined forces to discuss key data breach and cybersecurity developments in 2022 and what the rest of the year will bring in this dynamic area of the law.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Best practices for incident response and data breach preparedness

How to protect the attorney-client and work product privileges for cyber incident response

Emerging issues concerning officer and director liability in areas of cybersecurity and data privacy

Trends concerning data breach and cybersecurity putative class action litigation and defense

In case you missed it, a recording of the session is now available, as well as a PDF of the presentation materials.

If you were in attendance but still need to arrange for your CLEcredits, please be sure to complete the Uniform Certificate of Attendance and Program Evaluation. In order to submit this form, you must open it in Internet Explorer and send the completed document to Robin Hallagan.

