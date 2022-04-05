BusinessInsurance.com reported that "Blockchain project Ronin said Tuesday that hackers stole cryptocurrency now worth almost $615 million from its systems, in what would be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record." The March 30, 2022 report entitled "Blockchain project Ronin hit by $615 million crypto heist" included these comments:

The project said that unidentified hackers on March 23 stole some 173,600 ether tokens and 25.5 million USD Coin tokens. At current exchange rates, the stolen funds are worth $615 million, but they were worth some $540 million at the time of the attack.

This makes it the second-largest crypto theft on record, according to blockchain analysis company Elliptic.

Ronin is used to power the popular online game Axie Infinity, which uses non-fungible tokens and is the biggest NFT collection by all-time sales volume, according to NFT market tracker CryptoSlam.

Ronin said in a blog post that the hacker had used stolen private keys — the passwords needed to access crypto funds —to make off with the funds.