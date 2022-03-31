United States:
Credential Stuffing: Cyber Best Practices From NY Attorney General's Latest Report (Podcast)
31 March 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Hosted by Simone Roach
The New York State Office of the Attorney General urged
businesses to incorporate safeguards to detect and prevent
credential-stuffing attacks in their data security programs.
The guidance stemmed from the AG's finding that 1.1 million
customer accounts at "well-known" companies appeared to
have been compromised in credential-stuffing attacks.
Blog Post -
www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/article...-latest-report/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Ukraine Crisis Increases Supply Chain Cyber Risk
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
The current geopolitical climate and escalating crisis in Ukraine is amplifying concerns about the increased cyber threat to global supply chains that are already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeFi World Has A New Star Called DAO
Foley & Lardner
As financial markets wrap up the year 2021 and launch into 2022 at warp speed, the "DeFi" world has a new star called the "DAO".