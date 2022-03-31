Hosted by Simone Roach

The New York State Office of the Attorney General urged businesses to incorporate safeguards to detect and prevent credential-stuffing attacks in their data security programs. The guidance stemmed from the AG's finding that 1.1 million customer accounts at "well-known" companies appeared to have been compromised in credential-stuffing attacks.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/article...-latest-report/

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.