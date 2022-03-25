United States:
Mega Metaverse Round-Up For Lawyers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"If you live on planet earth, you've probably heard
of the metaverse – and if you haven't, you will.
It's being heralded as the next big thing in technology,
life, and society. That may be true. That may be wrong. We honestly
have no clue. But we do know that there are already
opportunities and risks for lawyers and their clients in this wild
new digital world."
Read the article (download required)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
What Are You Buying When You Buy An NFT?
Holland & Knight
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are having a moment. In March 2021, Beeple sold an NFT of digital art for $69.3 million; in May 2021, The New York Times sold an NFT of a column for $560,000.
Ukraine Crisis Increases Supply Chain Cyber Risk
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
The current geopolitical climate and escalating crisis in Ukraine is amplifying concerns about the increased cyber threat to global supply chains that are already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.