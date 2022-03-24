Colin Jennings has been invited to speak at a Lunch and Learn hosted by the FCBA on March 24, 2022.

At the virtual event organized by the FCBA's New York Chapter and Cybersecurity Committee, Colin will participate in a session titled, "Cybersecurity and Ransomware Payments: The Legal Landscape and Practical Guidelines."

Colin will be joined by Mitch Wander of the US Department of Treasury and Paul Benda, Sr. Vice President, Operational Risk and Cybersecurity, for the American Bankers Association. The esteemed panelists will review the latest case law developments, highlight emerging issues and offer best practices for preventing and limiting the impact of a ransomware cyberattack.

The FCBA is a volunteer organization of attorneys, engineers, consultants, economists, government officials and law students involved in the study, development, interpretation and practice of communications and information technology law and policy.

