February 23, 2022 - On Tuesday, February 22, President Biden condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and imposed new economic sanctions on Russia. At the same time, U.S. government officials warned of the potential for retaliatory cyberattacks. The Department of Homeland Security noted that "every organization in the United States is at risk from cyber threats" and urged businesses to bolster their cyber defenses.

There have already been reports of Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine. Last week, the United States and the United Kingdom accused Russia of disabling Ukrainian governmental and banking websites. There is concern that such attacks may continue and, if history is any guide, cyberattacks on Ukraine do not stay in Ukraine.

In 2017, Russian intelligence services launched the "NotPetya" cyberattack on Ukraine, deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy sector. However, the malware soon spread out of control, affecting businesses around the world, such as Danish shipping giant Maersk, U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck, the law firm of DLA Piper, British chocolatier Cadbury, and prophylactic-maker Durex.

Businesses need to be preparing now. We list below some simple and immediate steps that businesses can take to protect themselves from potential attacks - whether from Russia or other, opportunistic hackers who may seek to take advantage of the current situation.

Review your cyberattack response plan. If you do not have a plan, designate a person in charge, with responsibility for coordinating the company's response to a cyberattack.

Review business continuity plans and back-ups of data. If your computer system is disabled by an attack, make sure that you can still run your business and meet deadlines.

Review your supply chain to see if you are reliant on Ukraine- or Russian-sourced components. The White House has already warned that the chip industry could be further disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine.

Train employees on cybersecurity, including the avoidance of phishing attacks. Despite all of the technology available to hackers, phishing attacks continue to be the main vector of attack.

Enable multi-factor authentication and ensure that passwords are strong. According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ("CISA"), multi-factor authentication makes you 99% less likely to get hacked.

Also, and specifically per CISA, IT departments should consider the following:



Ensure that software is up to date, prioritizing updates that address known exploited vulnerabilities.

Confirm that the organization's IT personnel have disabled all ports and protocols that are not essential for business purposes.

If the organization is using cloud services, ensure that IT personnel have reviewed and implemented strong controls.

Ensure that cybersecurity/IT personnel are focused on identifying and quickly assessing any unexpected or unusual network behavior. Enable logging in order to better investigate issues or events.

Confirm that the organization's entire network is protected by anti-virus/anti-malware software and that signatures in these tools are updated.

If working with Ukrainian organizations, take extra care to monitor, inspect, and isolate traffic from those organizations; closely review access controls for that traffic.

Test backup procedures to ensure that critical data can be rapidly restored if the organization is impacted by ransomware or a destructive cyberattack; ensure that backups are isolated from network connections.

The goal is to improve cybersecurity and resilience as quickly as possible. If the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate, there may not be time to take longer term or more sophisticated measures. Those can come later once the current crisis has passed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.