Darkreading.com reported that "...the cybersecurity industry must come to terms with the fact that something is fundamentally broken." The January 26, 2022 article entitled "Cybersecurity Is Broken: How We Got Here & How to Start Fixing It" included these comments "A Greater Focus on Supply Chain Attacks":

One of the latest targets for cybercriminals is disruption to supply chains. Production networks are an attractive target for bad actors. If a company isn't able to provide its product to customers, it isn't able to make any money. Often, a disruption to a company's supply chain is more costly than a disruption to its corporate network. This puts more pressure on the target and gives the bad actors behind the attack greater leverage. This isn't a problem creeping up on the horizon, either; It's already here. A recent study of UK businesses found that 97% suffered a supply chain breach in 2021. It's a high number compared to the worldwide average but should be an wake-up call to organizations everywhere. Companies should take a holistic, risk-based approach to cybersecurity to identify the biggest threats to their entire business, including their supply chain.

No surprises in this report!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.