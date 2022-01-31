Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Next Peak recently partnered for webinar which delved into how companies can make sense of the changing policy and threat landscape in the digital world. The panelists - Emily Elaine Coyle and Sue Friedberg, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Gregory Rattray, Next Peak - discussed practical strategies to prepare your company for the increasingly risky digital domain, including the evolving cyber threat environment and pending federal regulations.

If you missed the webinar, you can view it here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.