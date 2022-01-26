On Thursday, February 3rd at 2:30 pm CST Kristin Bryan will be joining SPB's Peter Gould (Office Managing Partner, Denver), Blake DeNoyer (National Rail Practice Leader, Lockton Companies) and guest speaker Ashley Jones (Senior Vice President, Lockton Financial Services) for an expert roundtable. The roundtable will cover a variety of cybersecurity issues relevant to the rail industry including:

-Why railroads are prime targets for a cyberattack;

-Risk transfer options (and exclusions);

-The impacts of a breach;

-Risk mitigation strategies beyond insurance; and

-How to quantify your risks.

Please email Blake DeNoyer at bdenoyer@lockton.com if you are interested in sitting in on this virtual roundtable.

