In a letter to federally insured credit unions, the National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA") announced that its Automated Cybersecurity Evaluation Toolbox ("ACET") application is available for download from the NCUA's ACET and Other Assessment Tools webpage.

The no-cost software application was designed as a holistic cybersecurity resource and provides credit unions with a self-assessment program to help them compare their security system practices with those from the Federal Financial Information Council IT Examination Handbook, regulatory guidance and leading industry standards.

According to the letter, the software application provides plain-language explanations and references for statements found within the self-assessment program as direction to improve existing security systems. Additionally, the NCUA stated that it offers related guidance through its FAQ on the ACET and on its Cybersecurity Resources webpage.

