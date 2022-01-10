ARTICLE

United States: TSA Instructs Immediate Cyber Preparations For Rail Owners And Operators Following Its Imposition Of Similar Requirements On Airports And Airlines

Akin Gump published a client alert on January 6, which discusses that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announcing two new Directives (the Directives) on December 2, 2021 mandating cybersecurity measures for critical surface transportation systems. The Directives' requirements cover owners and operators of high-risk freight railroads, passenger rail and transit. TSA also issued an information circular calling for low risk rail owners and operators and over the road bus owners and operators (those not covered by the first two Directives) to voluntarily adopt the same cybersecurity measures.

