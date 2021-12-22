Darkreading.com reported that the "Kronos Private Cloud was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend that resulted in an outage of the HR services firm's UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions services." The December 13, 2021 report entitled "Kronos Suffers Ransomware Attack, Expects Full Restoration to Take 'Weeks'" included these comments from the Kronos Community:

As we previously communicated, late on Saturday, December 11, 2021, we became aware of unusual activity impacting UKG solutions using Kronos Private Cloud. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, and have determined that this is a ransomware incident affecting the Kronos Private Cloud—the portion of our business where UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions are deployed. At this time, we are not aware of an impact to UKG Pro, UKG Ready, UKG Dimensions, or any other UKG products or solutions, which are housed in separate environments and not in the Kronos Private Cloud.

We are working with leading cyber security experts to assess and resolve the situation, and have notified the authorities. The investigation remains ongoing, as we work to determine the nature and scope of the incident.

While we are working diligently, our Kronos Private Cloud solutions are currently unavailable. Given that it may take up to several weeks to restore system availability, we strongly recommend that you evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions. Support is available via our UKG Kronos Community and via our UKG Customer Support Team to provide input on your business continuity plans.