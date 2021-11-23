"The FTC issued a Final Rule on October 27, 2021, amending the Standards for Safeguarding Customer Information, known as 'the Safeguards Rule,' under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA). The Final Rule requires non-banking financial institutions to develop, implement and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers' information safe. The FTC approved the update by a vote of 3-2."

