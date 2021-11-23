United States:
How Financial Institutions Should Strengthen Their Data Security To Comply With FTC's Updated Safeguards Rule
23 November 2021
Cooley LLP
"The FTC issued a Final Rule on October 27, 2021, amending
the Standards for Safeguarding Customer Information, known as
'the Safeguards Rule,' under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
(GLBA). The Final Rule requires non-banking financial institutions
to develop, implement and maintain a comprehensive security system
to keep their customers' information safe. The FTC approved
the update by a vote of 3-2."
Originally published by Cybersecurity Law Report
