BankInfoSecurity.com reported that "The U.S. and Israel will expand their diplomatic relationship around cybersecurity after announcing a bilateral task force to support IT security and fintech innovation, according to officials at the U.S. Department of the Treasury." The November 15, 2021 article entitled "US, Israel Expand Cyber Partnership, Announce Task Force" included these comments:

As the global economy recovers and ransomware and other illicit finance threats present a grave challenge to Israel and the U.S., increased information exchanges, joint work, and collaboration on policy, regulation, and enforcement are critical to our economic and national security objectives,... Strategic alliances win wars, pure and simple,... The U.S.-Israeli partnership against ransomware is not only welcome and likely to be productive, it's in the tradition of effective international partnerships.

Stay tuned to see how this Task Force develops.

