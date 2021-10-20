ARTICLE

Ransomware activity in the U.S. continues to grow at an alarming rate. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that from January to July 31, 2021, there was a 62% increase in reporting of ransomware complaints and a 20% increase in reported losses from the same time period in 2020. Ransomware continues to spread across all of our business sectors because it's profitable. The National Security Institute reports that ransomware demands now average $200,000.

What can businesses do to protect themselves?

There is a solution to prevent business disruption and even dissolution. Backups. Maintaining reliable backups prevent the malware from encrypting the backups. This allows you to restore your business's data without negotiating with the criminals attempting to extort you and your business.

Using an offline backup is key to getting back online quickly and safely. Traditional backup tapes are impenetrable to malware attacks. They create a physical air gap between the backup and the operating system. Cloud backups are also available. When designing your backup system, remember to:

Have multiple types of backups to ensure that your data will be available when you need it.

Ensure endpoint protection is installed on your backups to minimize any potential malware.

Test your backups frequently to confirm they are operating as the systems are designed.

