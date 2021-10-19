As we anticipated last spring, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has signaled that it will utilize civil enforcement of the False Claims Act (FCA) to address new and emerging cybersecurity threats. On October 6, 2021, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the launch of a new cyber-fraud initiative led by the Fraud Section of DOJ's Commercial Litigation Branch. The new initiative will focus FCA enforcement against federal government contractors or grant recipients who fail to follow required cybersecurity standards. Essentially, DOJ is using the threat of the FCA to increase the pressure on companies to adopt and maintain cybersecurity best practices.

Monaco characterized the cyber-fraud initiative as the "direct result" of a 120-day review of cybersecurity practices launched by the Department in May. Prior to the review's launch, Monaco broadly identified ransomware attacks and data breaches carried out by criminal actors or hostile states, like the 2020 SolarWinds hack, as areas of concern. DOJ asserts that the initiative will incentivize building broad resiliency against cybersecurity intrusions and will ensure that companies investing in meeting cybersecurity standards are not at a competitive disadvantage. At the same time, DOJ emphasized that the initiative will hold government contractors and grantees to their commitments to protect government information and infrastructure. Given this context, last week's announcement makes clear that government contractors who become the victims of cyberattacks may also face FCA liability.

Under the FCA, any person who knowingly submits a false or fraudulent claim for payment to the United States government is liable for treble damages plus a per-claim monetary penalty. In addition to these civil penalties, those who violate the FCA can face criminal prosecution. Among other things, the FCA prohibits knowingly making a false statement material to a claim for payment from the government. Where cybersecurity protections are a material requirement of payment or participation under a government program or contract, the knowing failure to establish and maintain such protections could give rise to FCA liability.

The statute allows civil claims to be brought not only by the government, but also by private parties who sue in the name of the government and are eligible to receive a percentage of the money recovered. This bounty system is a powerful enforcement tool, creating a substantial incentive for whistleblowers and others to bring claims.

FCA cases brought pursuant to the DOJ's new initiative may punish victims of cyberattacks for inadequate cybersecurity protections. The most recent ransomware prevention best practices published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency set out one example of what the government expects companies to adopt.

If you are a business, protect yourself against attacks by ensuring that your cybersecurity policies are updated and actively implemented, and build compliance steps into your incident response plan.

