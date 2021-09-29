Richard Bortnick (Of Counsel-San Diego, CA) co-authored "Cyber Security Checklist: Cover Your Bases Across Regulatory Compliance, Insurance and Privacy Training" for the July 21, 2021, edition of Amwins, published by Amwins Group, Inc. High-profile ransomware attacks with wide-ranging consequences, such as Colonial Pipeline, as well as the White House's commitment to improving cybersecurity through an Executive Order highlight the growing scale and severity of cyber events. Rick outlines common cybersecurity and data privacy compliance exposures and provides a checklist to help companies better prepare for potential liability due to a cyber-attack.

