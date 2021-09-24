The recent SolarWinds software hack, and hacks related to that breach, show why enterprises need to keep ahead of the ever-challenging security environment. Unfortunately, these types of attacks are becoming more commonplace and even powerhouse Microsoft is a target for the bad actors.

Listen to this 13 minute podcast as Laura McDonald, a Partner at LB3, and David Lee, TC2's Technology Director, discuss with Joe Schmidt what this means for enterprises and provide some steps you'll want to take to protect your company.

