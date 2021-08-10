Richard Bortnick (Of Counsel-San Diego, CA) co-authored "Cyber Security Checklist: Cover Your Bases" for the July 20, 2021, edition of the AMWINS Newsletter. With increasingly severe ransomware attacks and a May 12, 2021, executive order from the White House on improving the nation's security, it is clear that companies need to prepare for cyber-events. To prevent potential million-dollar losses, Rick and co-author David Lewison, national professional lines practice leader with AMWINS Brokerage, outline common exposures and provide best practices for risk mitigation before a cyber-event occurs. "The right combination of a well-placed cyber liability insurance policy, compliance knowledge and review, employee training, and loss mitigation services is an effective approach to reduce a company's cyber risks and potential exposures."

Read the article in AMWINS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.